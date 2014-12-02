Dolphins finish with chip shot to survive Jets scare

Dec 1, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets corner back Darrin Walls (30) runs back an interception against Miami Dolphins running back Lamar Miller (26) during the third quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 16-13. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Miami Dolphins have kept pace in the packed AFC wildcard playoff race after coming from behind to post an uninspiring 16-13 win over the New York Jets on Monday.

A 26-yard chip shot field goal from Caleb Sturgis with little under two minutes remaining in the final quarter put the Dolphins ahead for the first time in the game.

The victory moved them to a 7-5 record to join Kansas City, Buffalo, Baltimore and Pittsburgh in the hunt for a wildcard with four games to play.

The Dolphins’ victory came from the Jets missed opportunities rather than their own good play with the home side unable to convert a 10-0 and 13-6 lead into their third victory of the season.

Nick Folk missed two field goals for the Jets, including one with the scores tied late in the fourth quarter, while key interception and touchdown chances were wasted throughout the game.

Dolphin quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 235 yards but his numbers looked impressive against opponent Geno Smith who was just 7 from 13 for 65 yards and a game ending interception.

“It was huge. We made some plays down the stretch. We struggled offensively really all night to get drives put together and move the ball down the field,” Tannehill told ESPN.

”In the fourth quarter we were able to move the ball down the field, get some points on the board and then the defense really came up big.

Dec 1, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 16-13.

“They answered the bell on the turnover there at the end.”

The Jets built their lead playing almost exclusively on the ground with Chris Johnson leading the way with 105 yards while Greg Salas opened the scoring with a 20-yard run in the first quarter.

Folk moved the lead to 10-0 with a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter before Sturgis kicked his first filed goal from 43 yards to send his side into halftime 10-3 down.

The teams traded field goals in the third to leave it 13-6 heading into the final quarter before Lamar Miller rushed over from four yards with 10 minutes left to tie the scores at 13-13.