July 28, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Fitzpatrick, Jets agree on a new one-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed on a new one-year contract with the New York Jets on Wednesday, ending a long off-season standoff between the two sides.

Fitzpatrick will sign a new deal for $12 million with a chance to make $3 million in incentives, according to the NFL's website which reported the deal.

With speculation that Fitzpatrick and the Jets were at odds this off-season, the franchise gave the quarterback a 7 p.m. EST deadline on Wednesday to reach an agreement on the contract.

Fitzpatrick, 33, is coming off a career year in which he threw for 31 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards. The Jets' only other real option for a signal-caller would have been Geno Smith who has floundered since the team drafted him in 2013.

Smith lost the starting job to Fitzpatrick last pre-season after being punched by a team mate and suffering a broken jaw that sidelined him.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
