Jets add safety Ed Reed in push to reach playoffs

Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed waves to the crowd gathered on the team's parade route in Baltimore, Maryland February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Clement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nine-time Pro Bowl safety Ed Reed has agreed to terms to join the New York Jets in their push to reach the playoffs, the National Football League team said on Thursday.

Reed, who won a Super Bowl championship ring last season with the Baltimore Ravens, will be reunited with Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who was a Ravens defensive assistant before getting the Jets job.

The 35-year-old Reed, who played 11 seasons with Baltimore, joined the Houston Texans (2-7) as a free agent and played in seven games before he was released by the underperforming club after making critical remarks about the team following last week’s 27-24 loss to Arizona.

Reed has 61 career interceptions, leading the NFL in three different seasons, was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and holds the all-time record with 1,506 interception return yards.

The Jets (5-4), on track to qualify for the playoffs, add Reed to a defensive secondary that ranks 24th in pass defense and has made just five interceptions.

Reed agreed on a deal with the Jets after undergoing a physical examination on Thursday, and practiced with the team, which is preparing for an AFC East clash with the Buffalo Bills (3-7) on Sunday.