Jets' Revis cleared to run and lift weights, no contact

(Reuters) - New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, who suffered a concussion in a season-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills, has been cleared to run and lift weights but not for contact, the team said on Wednesday.

The Jets will continue to follow National Football League protocol this week before deciding on the Pro Bowl cornerback’s status for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

”There are stages that he has to get to,“ Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters on Wednesday. ”I don’t think he’s going to have live contact, even if he gets better, until much later in the week.

“Obviously you’re going to do what’s in his best interest. You have to take care of your player. Unless he’s ready to go, you don’t put him out there. Period.”

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Revis was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Buffalo when he tackled tailback C.J. Spiller and was accidentally kicked in the head by team mate Bart Scott.

The 27-year-old, who has been an All-Pro for the past three seasons, would have to be cleared by a team physician and also an independent neurological consultant to play this week.