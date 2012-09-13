Jets' Revis uncertain about status for Sunday's game

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis looks for the ball during the Jets training camp practice in Cortland, New York, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

(Reuters) - The New York Jets will make a decision on whether Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis will play in Sunday’s game against the Steelers before the team flies to Pittsburgh on Saturday, coach Rex Ryan said.

Revis, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, suffered a concussion in a 48-28 season-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills last weekend. Though he has since been cleared to run and lift weights, he is still barred from contact.

”If he’s not 100 percent, then Darrelle won’t play,“ Ryan told reporters on Thursday. ”It’s as simple as that.

“If a guy had a concussion, I don’t think you would put him on a plane to make a game-time decision. I would think by Saturday we’ll certainly have an answer.”

Revis was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against Buffalo when he tackled tailback C.J. Spiller and was accidentally kicked in the head by team mate Bart Scott.

The 27-year-old, who has been an All-Pro for the past three seasons, would have to be cleared by a team physician and also an independent neurological consultant to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

“It’s not my call,” Revis said. “Whatever they say goes. I would try to be out there with a broken leg. They know that. It’s a competitive spirit in me that just wants to go out there and play.”