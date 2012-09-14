FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jets' Revis ruled out of game against Steelers
September 14, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 5 years ago

Jets' Revis ruled out of game against Steelers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis looks for the ball during the Jets training camp practice in Cortland, New York, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Jets Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis has been ruled out of Sunday’s road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Rex Ryan said on Friday.

The four-time Pro Bowler suffered a concussion in last week’s 48-28 season-opening victory against the Buffalo Bills and, while he was cleared to join in practice drills on Friday, he was still barred by doctors from engaging in contact.

Ryan said that in following the National Football League’s guidelines regarding head injuries, the 27-year-old Revis would sit out of Sunday’s game, with Kyle Wilson replacing him in the starting lineup.

Tight end Dustin Keller, a favorite target of New York quarterback Mark Sanchez, will also be sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh, 31-19 losers to Denver in their opener, have a pair of former NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in linebacker James Harrison (knee) and safety Troy Polamalu (calf).

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
