Jets' Revis out for season with torn ACL

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis reacts after his injury in the third quarter of play against the Miami Dolphins during their NFL football game in Miami, Florida, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - New York Jets Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis will undergo season-ending surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his first game back from a concussion, the team said on Monday.

Jets head coach Rex Ryan said tests on the injury, suffered in New York’s 23-20 road win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, had revealed a tear in Revis’s left knee.

“Darrelle’s such a great player and a great team mate. We are going to lose that presence and we will have to overcome that,” Ryan said at a news conference.

The four-times Pro Bowler is widely considered one of the top cornerbacks in the National Football League and his loss is a major blow for a Jets team that lead the AFC East with a 2-1 record and have no ready-built replacement.

Surgery on ACL injuries generally take at least six months to recover from.

Sunday’s game was the first for Revis since he suffered a concussion in the Jets’ season-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago.