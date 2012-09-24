Jets' Revis out for season with torn ACL

(Reuters) - New York Jets Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis will undergo season-ending surgery after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his first game back from a concussion, the team said on Monday.
Jets head coach Rex Ryan said tests on the injury, suffered in New York’s 23-20 road win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, had revealed a tear in Revis’s left knee.
“Darrelle’s such a great player and a great team mate. We are going to lose that presence and we will have to overcome that,” Ryan said at a news conference.
The four-times Pro Bowler is widely considered one of the top cornerbacks in the National Football League and his loss is a major blow for a Jets team that lead the AFC East with a 2-1 record and have no ready-built replacement.
Surgery on ACL injuries generally take at least six months to recover from.
Sunday’s game was the first for Revis since he suffered a concussion in the Jets’ season-opening victory over the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago.
Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue