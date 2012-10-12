Jets' Revis set for season-ending surgery next week

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis looks for the ball during the Jets training camp practice in Cortland, New York, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

(Reuters) - New York Jets Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis will undergo knee surgery next week and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve, coach Rex Ryan said on Friday.

Revis tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the Jets’ victory over the Miami Dolphins last month.

His surgery will be on Thursday, Ryan said.

The Jets had delayed putting Revis on injured reserve in hopes he might return from surgery in time for the late postseason, should the team make it that far.

“When I said it was a 0.002 percent chance (of Revis’ return). Well, it’s not that high,” Ryan told reporters. “ I was holding out hope but the more information we got, I realized that wouldn’t be good for Darrelle either.”

Recovery from surgery on ACL injuries generally takes at least six months.