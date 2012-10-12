FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jets' Revis set for season-ending surgery next week
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 12, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

Jets' Revis set for season-ending surgery next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis looks for the ball during the Jets training camp practice in Cortland, New York, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

(Reuters) - New York Jets Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis will undergo knee surgery next week and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve, coach Rex Ryan said on Friday.

Revis tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the Jets’ victory over the Miami Dolphins last month.

His surgery will be on Thursday, Ryan said.

The Jets had delayed putting Revis on injured reserve in hopes he might return from surgery in time for the late postseason, should the team make it that far.

“When I said it was a 0.002 percent chance (of Revis’ return). Well, it’s not that high,” Ryan told reporters. “ I was holding out hope but the more information we got, I realized that wouldn’t be good for Darrelle either.”

Recovery from surgery on ACL injuries generally takes at least six months.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.