Jets sack offensive coordinator Sparano after losing season

New York Jets offensive coordinator Tony Sparano looks on against the New York Giants during the second quarter of their pre-season NFL football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - The New York Jets have fired offensive coordinator Tony Sparano, the National Football League team said on Tuesday in the latest shakeup to the franchise’s coaching staff after a disappointing season.

Sparano, who was head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2008 to 2011, spent just one season in charge of a Jets offense that ranked 30th in the league in total offense.

“At the end of the day, I wanted to move this team in a different direction offensively,” head coach Rex0 Ryan told reporters at a news conference.

The Jets’ (6-10) season was plagued by a quarterbacking controversy between ineffective incumbent Mark Sanchez and the hugely popular but unorthodox passer Tim Tebow.

A decision has yet been made on whether either quarterback will remain with the Jets.

The decision to release Sparano comes one day after the team parted ways with quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh and a week after General Manager Mike Tannenbaum was fired.