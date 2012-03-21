Tebow traded to New York Jets

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the NFL AFC wildcard playoff football game in Denver, Colorado in this January 8, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

(Reuters) - Quarterback Tim Tebow is coming to the New York Jets, the National Football League team said on Wednesday after agreeing in principle on a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Tebow, a Heisman Trophy winner with the University of Florida, helped lead the Broncos to the playoffs last season but was traded one day after Denver signed free agent Peyton Manning to a five-year $96 million deal.

“Tebow-mania just got a New Jersey address,” the Jets said on their website.

The Jets acquired the unorthodox quarterback by sending a fourth-round draft pick and a sixth-round selection to Denver, who sent a seventh-round pick back to the Jets along with Tebow, according to the official NFL website.

The deeply religious Tebow became one of the talking points of the NFL last season after he stepped in as starting quarterback and helped the Broncos overcome a 1-4 start with a six-game winning streak to finish the season 8-8 and win the AFC West title.

An 80-yard touchdown pass by Tebow on the first offensive play of overtime then lifted Denver to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs.

They were knocked out a week later by the New England Patriots, who went on to reach the Super Bowl.

The Jets also finished last season with an 8-8 record, but fell out of playoff contention in the AFC East by losing their final three games.

The move by New York came after the Jets had signed young starting quarterback Mark Sanchez to a contract extension.

Tebow, a powerful runner and charismatic leader who completed only 46.5 percent of his passes last season, could find a role in a New York version of the Wildcat offensive package.

After last season, the Jets named Tony Sparano as offensive coordinator. Sparano was the architect of the Miami Dolphins’ successful use of the run-pass, old-time formation when he was head coach there.

Tebow, a former first-round draft pick, became a sports and cultural phenomenon last season.

A college-style quarterback whose public displays of his religious faith polarized public opinion, Tebow inspired a wide following of fans.

The phrase ‘Tebow Time’ was coined to capture the fact that five times his Broncos won games with late comebacks despite his woeful completion rate.