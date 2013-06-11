Cincinnati Bengals 'Pacman' Jones charged with assault

Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks at a news conference following the Dallas Cowboys' organized team activity (OTA) practice at their Valley Ranch training facility in Irving, Texas June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested on Monday on charges that he punched a woman last week in a late night confrontation in downtown Cincinnati, police said, in the football player’s latest bout with legal troubles.

Jones, who has been twice suspended by the National Football League for violations of league policy, was accused by Shannon Wesley, 34, of punching her on Wednesday night after an argument, causing minor injuries, a police report said.

Wesley said that Jones, 29, hit her and then drove away, according to the report. Jones was arrested on assault charges and then released on his own recognizance, according to police and court records.

“Just got arrested for protecting myself, I will not let this break me or change what I have work so hard for,” Jones said on his official twitter feed on Monday.

Representatives for Jones, the Bengals and the NFL could not be reached immediately for comment. Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Jones in 2007 and 2008 for violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

Jones was arrested in 2011 and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest for pulling away from police officers as they tried to handcuff him after he was kicked out of a Cincinnati bar. He received probation, community service and a $250 fine, and the resisting arrest charge was dismissed, according to court records.

Then last year, a Nevada jury ruled that Jones had to pay $11.6 million to three plaintiffs for his role in a 2007 shooting incident at a Las Vegas strip club that left one man paralyzed from the waist down.

Jones had tossed money into the air, and minutes later a brawl ensued outside the club and an associate of the football player’s began shooting into a group of people, according to police reports.