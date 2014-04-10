Police investigating NFL quarterback Kaepernick after complaint by woman

Jan 19, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) drops back to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of the 2013 NFC Championship football game at CenturyLink Field. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports - RTX17LV3

MIAMI (Reuters) - Miami police said on Thursday that they are investigating San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick after a woman filed a police report claiming that she had drinks with him and two other football players and awoke in a hospital with no memory of the night.

No charges have been filed, police spokeswoman Kenia Reyes said without elaborating on the investigation.

According to the police report obtained by Reuters, the woman told police that on April 1 she went to the apartment of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette at the Viceroy Hotel in downtown Miami. Kaepernick and San Francisco 49er wide receiver Quinton Patton were also present, according to the police report filed April 3. The woman’s name and age were redacted on the copy obtained by Reuters.

“They talked for a while and she mixed some drinks for all of them and gave them shots,” the report said.

She later said she felt lightheaded, went to a bedroom to lie down when Kaepernick came in and began kissing and undressing her, according to the police report.

He left the bedroom saying he would return shortly, the report said.

“She cannot remember anything after that,” the report said, and she “woke up in a hospital bed and doesn’t remember how she got there or who transported her to the hospital.”

She told police that they did not have sex but she has had a sexual relationship with Kaepernick in the past, according to the report.

Kaepernick’s agent, Scott Smith, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Agents for Lockette and Patton could not immediately be reached.

“The 49ers organization is aware of the recent media report regarding Colin Kaepernick and is in the process of gathering the pertinent facts,” according to an email from Bob Lange, the team’s director of public relations.

It is the second time in recent weeks that a member of the 49ers has been the focus of a police investigation.

On March 28 San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chris Culliver was arrested in California on felony hit-and-run and weapons charges, authorities said.

Culliver, 25, struck a bicyclist while driving in San Jose, a city about 50 miles south of San Francisco, and sped away in a white Ford Mustang, the San Jose Police Department said in a statement.