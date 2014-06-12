NFL's Kaepernick cleared by police in Miami incident with woman

Jan 19, 2014; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) walks off the field after the 2013 NFC Championship football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - Miami police have closed an investigation into a hotel incident involving San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and a woman who told police that she might have been sexually assaulted after drinks with several football players.

“There is no evidence to indicate that she was the victim of any crime,” according to a City of Miami police memo made public by the State Attorney’s office.

No charges were filed after the woman said she awoke in a Miami area hospital with no memory of the night, according to a police report. At the time, Kaepernick denied any wrongdoing, as did the two other players named in the police report - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette and 49ers wide receiver Quinton Patton.

A physical examination of the woman at a rape treatment center turned out negative, according to the police memo stating that the case was officially closed on Tuesday.

Kaepernick signed a six-year, $126 million contract extension with the 49ers earlier this month.

Police officers who responded to a call by a hotel security officer found the woman “lying on the bed face up and completely naked,” according to the police memo. “Her body was moving as if she was engaging in a sex act, although there was no one else in the room,” it added. When she heard the officers “she started screaming incoherently about Jesus and devils.”

The woman was later committed to a hospital for treatment of a possible mental illness. After her release she filed a police report saying she believed she may have been drugged against her will.

Doctors found no evidence that the woman had been drugged.

“It is possible that the victim’s bizarre behavior at the apartment was the product of her ingesting some type of drug that was not found in the toxicology tests conducted in this case; however, in the absence of any proof that she was drugged in the first place, much less any ability to prove who drugged her or that she was drugged so that any crime could be perpetrated against her, there are no chrages that could be filed against anyone for assaulting the victims,” the memo concluded.