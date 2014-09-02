NFL-Key dates for the 2014 National Football League season

(Reuters) - Key dates for National Football League’s 2014 season
Sept 4 - Regular season begins with Green Bay at Seattle
Sept 21 - Denver at Seattle in Super Bowl rematch
Sept 28 - Miami vs Oakland in London’s Wembley Stadium
Oct 26 - Detroit vs Atlanta in London’s Wembley Stadium
Nov 9 - Dallas vs Jacksonville in London’s Wembley Stadium
Dec 28 - Last day of regular season
Jan 3-4 - Playoffs begin with wild card weekend
Jan 10-11 - Divisional playoffs
Jan 18 - AFC and NFC championship games
Jan 25 - Pro Bowl, Glendale, Arizona
Feb 1 - Super Bowl, Glendale, Arizona
Compiled by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue