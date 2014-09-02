NFL-Key dates for the 2014 National Football League season

(Reuters) - Key dates for National Football League’s 2014 season

Sept 4 - Regular season begins with Green Bay at Seattle

Sept 21 - Denver at Seattle in Super Bowl rematch

Sept 28 - Miami vs Oakland in London’s Wembley Stadium

Oct 26 - Detroit vs Atlanta in London’s Wembley Stadium

Nov 9 - Dallas vs Jacksonville in London’s Wembley Stadium

Dec 28 - Last day of regular season

Jan 3-4 - Playoffs begin with wild card weekend

Jan 10-11 - Divisional playoffs

Jan 18 - AFC and NFC championship games

Jan 25 - Pro Bowl, Glendale, Arizona

Feb 1 - Super Bowl, Glendale, Arizona

