Over 100 more former NFL players sue over head injuries

(Reuters) - More than 100 former NFL players on Thursday sued the league claiming ongoing debilitating effects from head injuries, joining a group of some 1,500 retired players who have brought legal action on the same grounds, a plaintiff’s attorney said.

The latest lawsuit on behalf of over 100 plaintiffs was filed in federal court in Atlanta, said lawyer Kirk Pope. It seeks an unspecified amount of damages for lost wages, pain and suffering, and medical treatment.

Among the top athletes in the latest suit are Chris Doleman, Jamal Anderson and Jessie Tuggle, Pope said.