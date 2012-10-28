Lions get win over Seahawks to set stage for Tigers

DETROIT (Reuters) - Matthew Stafford tossed his third touchdown of the game with 20 seconds to play to lift the Detroit Lions to a 28-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and get the party started on a big sporting day in the Motor City.

With the Detroit Tigers preparing to take on the San Francisco Giants in a do-or-die Game Four of the World Series, the Lions came out looking to give their neighbors a boost and help their own playoff chances, improving their record to 3-4.

“Let’s get win at Ford Field and carry that momentum over to Comerica tonight,” Lions coach Jim Schwartz said on his Twitter account before the game. “No city in American fights harder to claw back when they are down than Detroit. Go @tigers.”

The Seahawks had looked ready to spoil the Motown mood when Russell Wilson hit Zach Miller with a 16-yard touchdown strike with just over five minutes remaining in the final quarter.

But Stafford answered with a masterful 87-yard scoring drive capped off by a one-yard bullet to Titus Young.

Stafford completed 34-of-49 pass attempts for 352 yards, including a pair of touchdowns to Young and another to Ryan Broyles. The Detroit quarterback also ran for a score.