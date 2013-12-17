FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tucker powers Ravens past Lions
#Sports News
December 17, 2013 / 6:00 AM / 4 years ago

Tucker powers Ravens past Lions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16, 2013; Detroit, MI, USA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates after kicking a field goal during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Justin Tucker kicked a game-winning 61-yard field goal and accounted for all of Baltimore’s points on Monday to send the Ravens to an 18-16 win over Detroit that kept them firmly in the playoff race.

Tucker made six field goals in all, with his final long-range blast providing the winning margin with just 38 seconds remaining.

Matthew Stafford had put the Lions ahead 16-15, on a 14-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Fauria, about two minutes earlier but the lead did not hold up.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco completed a clutch 27-yard pass to Jacoby Jones to drive his team back down field and set up the winning boot.

The Ravens’ (8-6) fourth straight win ties them with Miami (8-6) for the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC. Baltimore own the tiebreaker over the Dolphins.

The sinking Lions (7-7) fell a game behind Chicago for first place in the NFC North after their fourth loss in five games.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
