Lions open new era in emphatic fashion

Sep 8, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Ford Field. Detroit won 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Detroit Lions opened their new coaching era in emphatic fashion with a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants on Monday.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell, who took over from the fired Jim Schwartz, was victorious in his debut thanks to a complete effort from his team in front of their home crowd.

Matthew Stafford threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns, both to wide receiver Calvin Johnson to establish a 14-0 lead that helped set up the victory.

New York got a one-yard TD pass from Eli Manning that cut their deficit to 14-7 at halftime, but Detroit responded with 13 points in the third to create a 27-7 advantage.

Rashad Jennings added a short scoring run for the Giants in the fourth where the Lions capped the scoring on a three-yard touchdown rush from Joique Bell.

Johnson finished with 164 yards receiving for Detroit.

Manning completed just 18 of 33 passes and tossed two interceptions.

He led the NFL with 27 interceptions last season where the Giants lost their first six games.