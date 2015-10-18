Lions claw way to first win of season beating Bears

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates with teammates Sam Martin (6) and Devin Taylor (98) after kicking a 26-yard field goal in overtime of a 37-34 victory against the Chicago Bears in a NFL game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Matt Prater kicked a 27-yard field goal with 3:54 remaining in overtime as the Detroit Lions became the final NFL team to win a game this season by edging the Chicago Bears 37-34 on Sunday at Ford Field.

The field goal was set up by Matthew Stafford’s 56-yard pass to wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Stafford, who was benched during the Lions’ 42-17 loss to Arizona the previous Sunday, passed for 405 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson caught six passes for 166 yards for the Lions (1-5) while wide receiver Lance Moore had five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The teams traded scores in the final 21 seconds to send the game into overtime. Stafford hit Johnson with a 6-yard pass to put the Lions on top 34-31. The Bears tied it as time expired on Robbie Gould’s fourth field goal, a 29-yarder, after they worked into position thanks to a pair of defensive pass interference penalties.

Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler passed for 353 yards and a touchdown. Matt Forte rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (2-4).

Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who sat out the previous four games with a hamstring injury, had eight receptions for 147 yards and a score.

Detroit squandered an eight-point lead in the second quarter by committing three turnovers.

The Lions’ second special teams giveaway early handed the ball to the Bears at the Lions 21 early in the fourth. Cutler’s 17-yard pass to Jeffery cut Detroit’s lead to 24-23.

A few plays later, an ill-advised shovel pass attempt by Stafford was picked off by linebacker Jonathan Anderson at the Detroit 24. Forte scored on a two-yard run up the middle and also caught a pass from Cutler for the two-point conversion, giving the Bears a 31-24 lead with 7:50 remaining.

Prater’s 32-yard field goal with 2:46 left cut Chicago’s lead to four prior to Johnson’s go-ahead score.

Stafford threw three first-half touchdowns to give the Lions a 21-13 halftime lead.

Detroit scored in the final minute of the half on a two-yard pass from Stafford to wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate was stripped by cornerback Kyle Fuller on the play and the ball wound up in Anderson’s hands. It was originally ruled a turnover but the replay official determined that Tate broke the plane before he lost the ball.