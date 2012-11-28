Lions' Suh fined $30,000 for kicking Texans QB Schaub

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh enters the field for the start of their NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Detroit, Michigan, October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Detroit Lions’ volatile defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was fined $30,000 for kicking Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in the groin during their Thanksgiving Day game, the National Football League said on Wednesday.

Suh denied on Wednesday that the kick was intentional, telling reporters he was just falling awkwardly when he flung his leg up behind him and caught Schaub in the sensitive area.

The NFL had a difficult time determining intent in the incident, otherwise Suh might have been suspended because of his previous behavior.

Suh was suspended two games last year for stomping on Green Bay Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith during their Thanksgiving Day game, and a Sporting News poll of anonymous players this season labeled Suh the NFL’s dirtiest player.