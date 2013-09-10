FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lions' Suh fined $100,000 for illegal block
September 10, 2013 / 7:42 PM / 4 years ago

Lions' Suh fined $100,000 for illegal block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh stands on the field during warms-ups of their NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Michigan in this December 30, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was fined $100,000 for his hit on Minnesota Vikings center John Sullivan, the National Football League (NFL) said on Tuesday.

Suh, the second overall pick in the 2010 draft who has since developed a reputation as one of the NFL’s dirtiest players, was notified of the ban by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Merton Hanks, the league said in a statement.

Suh was given a personal foul on the play when he delivered an illegal block that was below Sullivan’s waist and well behind the play in the second quarter. Detroit went on to win 34-24.

The NFL also fined Suh $30,000 last season for unnecessary roughness when he kicked Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub and he was suspended for two games in 2011 for stomping on Green Bay Packers Evan Dietrich-Smith.

Suh also has a long list of fines for roughing quarterbacks, including Cincinnati Bengals’ Andy Dalton and Chicago Bears’ Jay Cutler.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
