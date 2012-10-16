FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Steelers and Vikings to play London game in 2013
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 16, 2012 / 10:55 PM / in 5 years

Steelers and Vikings to play London game in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers will play a regular season game at London’s Wembley Stadium next year, the National Football League (NFL) said on Tuesday as part of plan to expand its international audience.

The September 29 Steelers-Vikings matchup will be the seventh in the NFL’s London International Series and the first of two games played in the British capital as part of the 2013 season.

“This is a unique opportunity for the Vikings organization to highlight our brand on an international level,” Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement.

“Playing in London provides exceptional exposure to the team, as well as Minnesota’s impressive business community and tourism industry.”

The Vikings, off to a surprising 4-2 start to the 2012 season, will be designated as the home team in the 90,000-seat venue when they play the six-time Super Bowl-winning Steelers.

A second 2013 season game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers at Wembley Stadium, to be played October 27, 2013, had already been confirmed.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.