Steelers and Vikings to play London game in 2013

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers will play a regular season game at London’s Wembley Stadium next year, the National Football League (NFL) said on Tuesday as part of plan to expand its international audience.

The September 29 Steelers-Vikings matchup will be the seventh in the NFL’s London International Series and the first of two games played in the British capital as part of the 2013 season.

“This is a unique opportunity for the Vikings organization to highlight our brand on an international level,” Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement.

“Playing in London provides exceptional exposure to the team, as well as Minnesota’s impressive business community and tourism industry.”

The Vikings, off to a surprising 4-2 start to the 2012 season, will be designated as the home team in the 90,000-seat venue when they play the six-time Super Bowl-winning Steelers.

A second 2013 season game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers at Wembley Stadium, to be played October 27, 2013, had already been confirmed.