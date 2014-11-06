Jets-Dolphins divisional game goes to London

MIAMI (Reuters) - The National Football League will play three games in London next season, including for the first time a divisional game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets as part of the ‘International Series’ the league said on Thursday.

The clash of the two AFC East rivals will be held on Oct. 4 at Wembley Stadium.

The other two games to be played in London next year are the Buffalo Bills against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 25 and the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 1.

The Jaguars are in London this week and face the Dallas Cowboys at Wembley on Sunday.

“We believe we have a great 2015 schedule that will continue to attract new fans to our sport and strengthen the bonds with our existing fans,” said Mark Walker, the NFL Executive Vice President of International.

“To provide UK fans the opportunity to see games on consecutive weekends, to see new teams, and to attend a division game, which feature some of the most passionate rivalries in our sport, are signs of the growth and depth of our UK fan base,” he added in a statement.

The Wembley games, which have drawn capacity crowds, began in 2007 with the game between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.