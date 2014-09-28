Dolphins rout winless Raiders in NFL return to London

Miami Dolphins' Lamar Miller (R) is tackled by Oakland Raiders' Kaluka Maiava during the first half of their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - The Miami Dolphins romped to a 38-14 victory over the woeful and winless Oakland Raiders as the National Football League returned to London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Oakland showed early promise, starting with a 74-yard drive capped by a three-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Derek Carr to tight end Brian Leonhardt.

But from then on it was one-way traffic and by the end of the third quarter the Dolphins had an unassailable 38-7 lead and Carr had left the game with an ankle/knee injury.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for more than 200 yards in the first half alone as the Raiders capitulated to take their record to 0-4. The Dolphins improved to 2-2.

Tannehill threw touchdowns to wide receiver Mike Wallace and tight end Dion Sims while running back Lamar Miller rushed for two more to put the game out of reach before the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, back-up Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Andre Holmes to give the score a modicum of respectability.

“I think we haven’t performed up to our potential in the past three weeks, and to get out and get some momentum going felt great,” Dolphins quarterback Tannehill told reporters.

Miami Dolphins' Cortland Finnegan (C) celebrates a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Raiders head coach Dennis Allen said his team would be evaluating everything it was doing during the long flight home and upcoming bye week.

“We did not play well. We turned the ball over and we did not stop them on defense and gave up too many explosive plays,” Raiders head coach Dennis Allen told reporters.

Slideshow (3 Images)

For Raiders tackle Menelik Watson the game represented a return home. Watson was born in Manchester and has a young daughter who lives in England.

“I think the best part was when the English anthem came on. That was a little bit emotional because usually it is just the American anthem,” he said.

“I always blow a kiss when I‘m in America because I always wish my daughter and mum could see me play and they were there.”

The Dolphins took part in the first regular season NFL game to be played at Wembley Stadium in 2007, losing 13-10 to the New York Giants.

This season marks the first time there will be three NFL games played in London as the Atlanta Falcons will face the Detroit Lions on Oct. 26 and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 9.