Factbox: A look at the San Diego Chargers
January 11, 2016 / 6:16 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: A look at the San Diego Chargers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here is a look at the National Football League’s San Diego Chargers who, along with the Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Rams, are looking to relocate to Los Angeles:

- The Chargers moved to San Diego in 1961, one year after playing in Los Angeles, and were a part of the American Football League (AFL) until the AFL–NFL merger in 1970.

- The team was named by founder and hotel magnate Barron Hilton who said: “I liked it because they were yelling ‘charge’ and sounding the bugle at Dodgers Stadium and at USC games.”

- San Diego had a rough entry into the NFL and did not have their first winning season until 1978, when they compiled a 9-7 record under creative head coach Don Coryell.

- They reached the NFL postseason for the first time in 1979, but lost 17-14 to the Houston Oilers in the divisional round.

- The Chargers reached their only Super Bowl in 1994, missing out on the title with a 49-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

- San Diego enjoyed a franchise-best season in 2006 when they went 14-2 before once again exiting in the divisional round of the playoffs, going down 24-21 to the New England Patriots.

- Five-time Pro Bowler LaDainian Tomlinson is the only Chargers player to win the NFL’s MVP award, achieving the feat for his record-breaking 2006 season when he finished with 2,323 yards from scrimmage and 31 touchdowns (a league-best 28 from rushing and three receiving).

Compiled by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
