Factbox: A look at league history in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - With the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Rams all seeking to move to Los Angeles, here is a brief look at the history of the National Football League in the City of Angels, the second-largest media market in the United States:

- Wrigley Field in Los Angeles hosted the NFL’s first All-Star Game (which later became known as the Pro Bowl) after the 1938 season, with Gilmore Stadium following suit in 1939 and 1940.

- The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the site of the Pro Bowl from 1950 to 1971.

- In 1946, the reigning NFL champion Cleveland Rams became the first league franchise to be based in Los Angeles where they played home games at the Coliseum before moving to nearby Anaheim in 1980.

- The first Super Bowl, originally known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, was played at the Coliseum in 1967.

- The 1979 Pro Bowl was also held at the Coliseum, but the All-Star game was moved to Hawaii the following year.

- In 1980, the Rams moved to Anaheim where they played home games at the aging Anaheim Stadium but, in 1995, they left Los Angeles for St. Louis in frustration over an inability to get a new venue built in Southern California.

- The Oakland Raiders moved to Los Angeles in 1982 to become the Los Angeles Raiders and played their home games at the Coliseum.

- Although the Raiders built on the success they had established in Oakland and won their third Super Bowl title in 1983, frustrations over a halt to planned renovations of the Coliseum led to their return to Oakland in 1995.

- Two decades of bold promises and high hopes about a possible return of the NFL to Los Angeles repeatedly gave way to missed deadlines and abandoned plans before the Raiders, Chargers and Rams formally applied on Jan. 4 2016 to relocate their franchises to the Los Angeles area by the start of next season.