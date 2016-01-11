Factbox: A look at the Oakland Raiders

(Reuters) - Here is a look at the National Football League’s Oakland Raiders who, along with the San Diego Chargers and St. Louis Rams, are looking to relocate to Los Angeles:

- Oakland began playing in 1960 as a member of the American Football League and have been a member of the National Football League since the 1970 AFL–NFL merger.

- Under coach John Madden, who went on to earn induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the dominant Raiders teams of the 1970s won a Super Bowl (1976) and regularly occupied first place in their division.

- The Raiders relocated to Los Angeles for the 1982 season after then-owner Al Davis was unsuccessful in his attempts to have improvements made to the team’s home stadium.

- Davis finally brought the Raiders back to Oakland in 1995 after the city spent some $220 million on stadium renovations, including a new 10,000-seat section known as “Mount Davis.”

- Hall of Fame wideout Tim Brown is regarded as one of the best receivers to ever play the game and was dubbed “Mr. Raider” due partly to the fact that he was Oakland’s all-time leader in games played.

- Oakland have three Super Bowls wins (1976, 1980, 1983) in five appearances and have 24 former members of the team enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.