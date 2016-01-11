Factbox: A look at the St. Louis Rams

(Reuters) - Here is a look at the National Football League’s St. Louis Rams who, along with the Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers, are looking to relocate to Los Angeles:

- The franchise was founded as the Cleveland Rams in 1936, taking the nickname to honor the brand of football played at New York’s Fordham University, who were nicknamed the Rams.

- Moved to Los Angeles in 1946, where they remained until 1995, when frustration over an inability to get a new stadium built prompted the team to move to St. Louis.

- The move to St. Louis filled a void in the Gateway City, which had been without an NFL team since the Cardinals’ 1988 relocation to Arizona.

- Won the 1999 Super Bowl over the Tennessee Titans under coach Dick Vermeil and offensive coordinator Mike Martz, who put together a prolific offense led by quarterback Kurt Warner that came to be known as the “The Greatest Show on Turf”.

- Returned to the NFL championship game two years later under head coach Martz, only to fall to the New England Patriots in the first of three Super Bowl titles in four years won by coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

- Minority owner Stan Kroenke in 2010 exercised right of first refusal to buy the rest of the shares after the team was put up for sale following the death of owner Georgia Frontiere, who had moved the Rams from LA to her hometown of St. Louis.

- Became the first team ever to draft an openly gay player when they selected defensive end Michael Sam from the University of Missouri in the seventh round, the 249th pick of the 2014 Draft. He was cut without playing a game.