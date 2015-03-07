FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Lynch signs extension with Seahawks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) at press conference at Arizona Grand in advance of Super Bowl XLIX. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Running back Marshawn Lynch has signed a two-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks, the team said on Friday.

Lynch, key to the Seahawks’ appearances in the last two Superbowls, had been entering the final year of his contract.

“Seahawks sign RB (Lynch) to 2-year extension through 2017 season,” the team said on Twitter.

The Seahawks did not disclose the amount of the contract.

Lynch, nicknamed “Beast Mode,” scored a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns last season, and has rushed for more than 1,200 yards in each of the past four years, even as he has battled back pain that had caused speculation he might retire.

The 28-year-old rushed for 102 yards in February’s Superbowl but was left without the ball in the final seconds of the game as Seattle coach Pete Carroll elected a passing play that led to an interception, ending a Seahawks comeback attempt.

Reporting By Cameron French; Editing by Peter Rutherford

