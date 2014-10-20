Factbox: Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning

(Reuters) - Profile of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who set the National Football League (NFL) record for most career touchdown passes on Sunday, passing Brett Favre.

Manning threw for four touchdowns in a 42-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs giving him 510 career touchdowns as he eclipsed the record of 508 held by Favre.

EARLY LIFE

* Born March 24, 1976, in New Orleans.

* Comes from a quarterbacking family. Father Archie Manning played 13 seasons, including 11 for the New Orleans Saints. Brother Eli Manning is the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, leading them to two Super Bowl wins.

INDIANAPOLIS CAREER

* Taken with the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

* Sept. 6, 1998 completes first career touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Harrison in the fourth quarter of 24-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

* Played 13 seasons in Indianapolis, taking the team to the playoffs 11 times.

* Won a Super Bowl with Indianapolis, against the Chicago Bears, in February 2007, and was named Most Valuable Player of the game. Three years later he played in a second Super Bowl, losing to the Saints.

* Missed the entire 2011 season because of a neck injury and was released by the Colts.

* Signed by the Broncos and led Denver to the 48th Super Bowl losing to the Seattle Seahawks.

RECORD BREAKING

* During his career, Manning has been selected for the Pro Bowl on 13 occasions, a record for a quarterback.

* Has been named the NFL’s MVP five times -- 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2013. No other player has won the award more than three times.

* Holds the NFL single season record for passing yards (5,477) and most touchdown passes (55).