Factbox: Profile of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will announce his retirement from professional football on Monday, according to media reports, closing out an 18-year National Football League career a month after leading his team to a Super Bowl victory.
Here is a list of facts about the storied career of a player who most experts consider one of the all-time greats:
- Born March 24, 1976, in New Orleans. His father Archie played quarterback in the NFL and his younger brother Eli is currently the quarterback for the New York Giants.
- A star college player with the University of Tennessee, he was selected first overall by the Indianapolis Colts at the 1998 NFL Draft.
- He won a Super Bowl with Indianapolis, against the Chicago Bears, in the 2006 season, and was named Most Valuable Player of the game. Three years later he played in a second Super Bowl, losing to the New Orleans Saints.
- He played 13 seasons in Indianapolis, taking the team to the playoffs 11 times. He missed the entire 2011 NFL season because of a neck injury that required surgery and was released by the Colts.
- During the 2013 regular season, Manning set records for the most passing yards (5,477) and touchdown passes (55) but his Broncos went on to suffer a lopsided loss in that campaign’s Super Bowl.
- At 39, Manning became the oldest quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl when Denver beat the Carolina Panthers in last month’s NFL championship game.
- During his career, Manning has been selected for the Pro Bowl on 14 occasions, a record for a quarterback.
- He has been named the NFL’s MVP five times - 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2013. No other player has won the award more than three times.
- Among his many records, Manning has thrown for the most yards (71,940) and touchdowns (539) in NFL history.
Reporting By Frank Pingue; Editing by Alan Crosby