Factbox: Profile of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning

Denver Broncos' quarterback Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California in this February 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will announce his retirement from professional football on Monday, according to media reports, closing out an 18-year National Football League career a month after leading his team to a Super Bowl victory.

Here is a list of facts about the storied career of a player who most experts consider one of the all-time greats:

- Born March 24, 1976, in New Orleans. His father Archie played quarterback in the NFL and his younger brother Eli is currently the quarterback for the New York Giants.

- A star college player with the University of Tennessee, he was selected first overall by the Indianapolis Colts at the 1998 NFL Draft.

- He won a Super Bowl with Indianapolis, against the Chicago Bears, in the 2006 season, and was named Most Valuable Player of the game. Three years later he played in a second Super Bowl, losing to the New Orleans Saints.

- He played 13 seasons in Indianapolis, taking the team to the playoffs 11 times. He missed the entire 2011 NFL season because of a neck injury that required surgery and was released by the Colts.

- During the 2013 regular season, Manning set records for the most passing yards (5,477) and touchdown passes (55) but his Broncos went on to suffer a lopsided loss in that campaign’s Super Bowl.

- At 39, Manning became the oldest quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl when Denver beat the Carolina Panthers in last month’s NFL championship game.

- During his career, Manning has been selected for the Pro Bowl on 14 occasions, a record for a quarterback.

- He has been named the NFL’s MVP five times - 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2013. No other player has won the award more than three times.

- Among his many records, Manning has thrown for the most yards (71,940) and touchdowns (539) in NFL history.