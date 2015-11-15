Peyton breaks NFL's all-time passing yards record

Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) prepares to throw the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning delivered the latest milestone of his Hall of Fame career when he passed Brett Favre to become the National Football League’s all-time passing yards leader on Sunday.

Manning, who started Sunday’s game versus the Kansas City Chiefs three yards shy of the all-time mark of 71,838 yards, broke the record after completing a four-yard pass to Ronnie Hillman in the first quarter.

The game was briefly stopped to recognize the achievement and the Broncos also showed a video tribute to the 39-year-old quarterback, who acknowledged the ovation from the home crowd and tossed the Hall of Fame-bound ball to the Denver sideline.

He and Favre, who retired following the NFL’s 2010 season, are the only two quarterbacks to have thrown for more than 70,000 yards in a career.

Manning, who has led Denver to a Super Bowl berth and three division titles since joining the team in 2012, already owns a slew of NFL records and can add another one to the list with a victory on Sunday as it would move him ahead of Favre’s 186.

He spent the first 14 years of his career in Indianapolis, where he tossed for 54,828 yards.