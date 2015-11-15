Peyton breaks NFL's all-time passing yards record

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning delivered the latest milestone of his Hall of Fame career when he passed Brett Favre to become the National Football League’s all-time passing yards leader on Sunday.
Manning, who started Sunday’s game versus the Kansas City Chiefs three yards shy of the all-time mark of 71,838 yards, broke the record after completing a four-yard pass to Ronnie Hillman in the first quarter.
The game was briefly stopped to recognize the achievement and the Broncos also showed a video tribute to the 39-year-old quarterback, who acknowledged the ovation from the home crowd and tossed the Hall of Fame-bound ball to the Denver sideline.
He and Favre, who retired following the NFL’s 2010 season, are the only two quarterbacks to have thrown for more than 70,000 yards in a career.
Manning, who has led Denver to a Super Bowl berth and three division titles since joining the team in 2012, already owns a slew of NFL records and can add another one to the list with a victory on Sunday as it would move him ahead of Favre’s 186.
He spent the first 14 years of his career in Indianapolis, where he tossed for 54,828 yards.
Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Justin Palmer