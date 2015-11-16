Manning benched after breaking passing yards record

Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) prepares to throw the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning’s record-breaking day ended in ignominy on Sunday watching from the sidelines as his side were beaten 29-13 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Manning had become the National Football League’s all-time passing yards leader early in the game, then was benched as he produced one of the worst performances of his Hall of Fame carer.

The 39-year-old completed just 5-of-20 passes for 35 yards and four interceptions and coach Gary Kubiak said after the game that he probably should not have started his veteran quarterback.

“He came in Saturday and his ribs were bothering him a little bit. I probably should have made the decision not to play him in the game,” Kubiak told reporters. “I‘m disappointed in myself.”

Manning, who started the game three yards shy of the all-time mark of 71,838 yards, broke the record after completing a four-yard pass to Ronnie Hillman in the first quarter.

The game was briefly stopped to recognize the achievement and the Broncos also showed a video tribute to the quarterback, who acknowledged the ovation from the home crowd and tossed the Hall of Fame-bound ball to the Denver sideline.

Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) acknowledges the crowd after passing the all time passing yard record during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

But the celebration was short-lived as Manning produced wobbly inaccurate throws and the Broncos (7-2) lost their second successive game.

Manning has just nine touchdowns and a league-high 17 interceptions this season, a far cry from the numbers he has racked up as one of the game’s best quarterbacks.

Nov 15, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) prepares to throw a pass to pass the all time passing yard record during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

He and Favre, who retired following the NFL’s 2010 season, are the only two quarterbacks to have thrown for more than 70,000 yards.

Manning, who has led Denver to a Super Bowl berth and three division titles since joining the team in 2012, already owns a slew of NFL records.

His performance, however, meant he could not add another record to the list. He needed a win to move ahead of Favre’s 186 career victories.

He spent the first 14 years of his career in Indianapolis, where he tossed for 54,828 yards.