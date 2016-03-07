FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peyton Manning says goodbye to NFL playing days
March 7, 2016 / 6:37 PM / a year ago

Peyton Manning says goodbye to NFL playing days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24, 2016 File photo; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) waves to the crowd after the AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/Files

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning bid an emotional farewell to the National Football League on Monday after an 18-year career that established him as one of the game’s greatest quarterbacks.

“(Hall of Fame quarterback) Johnny Unitas told me ‘Peyton, stay at it. I‘m pulling for you.’ Well, I have stayed at it. For 18 years,” Manning, who capped his brilliant career by helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl last month, told a news conference in Denver. “Today I retire from the game of pro football.”

Manning, who turns 40 later this month, leaves the NFL as its all-time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yards and as the league’s only five-time winner of the Most Valuable Player award.

The cerebral signal-caller left the stage on a high-point, becoming the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl and first to win with two different teams following the NFL crown he won with the 2006 Indianapolis Colts.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
