Probe of Manning HGH claim still 'ongoing' - NFL

Mar 7, 2016; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speaks during his retirement announcement press conference at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning walked away from the National Football League as he announced his retirement on Monday, but the NFL is not yet done with its investigation into allegations tying him to human growth hormone.

The NFL is reviewing allegations made in an Al-Jazeera report from December that said Manning’s wife received deliveries of HGH, which is banned by the NFL, at their home while he was recovering from neck surgery in 2011.

“The review is ongoing and comprehensive,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an e-mail.

“It involves obtaining and reviewing numerous records, conducting multiple interviews and working with other entities. We do not comment on the specifics of these matters until the review is completed.”

Manning, a five-time league Most Valuable Player who is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game, has denied the allegations, which have since been recanted by the key source of the report.

Another off-field matter is also dogging the 39-year-old Manning who last month won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

He was among athletes cited in a lawsuit filed by a group of former female students who are suing the University of Tennessee over its handling of sexual assault complaints made against student-athletes.

Asked at Monday’s farewell news conference in Denver whether the allegation against him cited in the suit cast a shadow over his retirement announcement, Manning said: ”This is a joyous day and nothing can overtake this.

“It’s sad that some people don’t understand the truth and the facts. I did not do what has been alleged.”