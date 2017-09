Oct 19, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) passes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denver quarterback Peyton Manning tied the National Football League’s career touchdown pass record when he threw the 508th scoring pass of his 17-year career on Sunday.

Manning equaled the record with a pass to Wes Welker during the first quarter of the Broncos’ game with the San Francisco 49ers in Denver.

Brett Favre, who has since retired, set the record in 2010 while playing with the Minnesota Vikings.