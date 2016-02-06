Dallas police announce criminal investigation of Manziel

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel watches a Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks basketball game in Cleveland, Ohio, in this file photo taken October 17, 2014. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports/Files

(Reuters) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is the subject of a criminal investigation regarding a domestic violence complaint, Dallas police announced late on Friday.

“Today the Dallas Police Department received a complaint of a domestic violence assault that occurred in Dallas on January 30, 2016,” the police said in a statement.

”A criminal investigation into the incident, in which Johnathan Manziel is the listed suspect, has been initiated.

“As there are many emotional factors involved, it is not uncommon for a victim of domestic violence to question or delay reporting an assault.”

A report from the Fort Worth Police Department released a day earlier said Manziel’s ex-girlfriend had told police he hit her after they met friends at a Dallas hotel and again when they were driving back to her home.

Manziel, 23, who was known as “Johnny Football” during his standout college years at Texas A&M University, has seen his reputation for partying overshadow his career with the Browns, where he has only sporadically been used as a starting quarterback since he began playing for the team in 2014.

Earlier this week, a top Browns executive said Manziel’s behavior was hurting his team mates, an indication that he may soon be cut by the team.

“We’ve been clear about expectations for our players on and off the field,” executive vice president of football operations, Sashi Brown, said on Tuesday.