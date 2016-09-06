Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Manziel re-enrolls at Texas A&M

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel watches the Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game at Quicken Loans Arena, in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., October 17, 2014.

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, who was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this year due to questionable conduct, has re-enrolled as a student at Texas A&M University, the school said on Tuesday.

Manziel enrolled as a senior and will be majoring in recreation, parks and tourism, the school said. It offered no further details, but the Dallas Morning News said he would be studying online from his home in Los Angeles.

Manziel, 23, who left Texas A&M to enter the 2014 National Football League draft, was not immediately available for comment.

Manziel, who became known as "Johnny Football" after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012 as the best player in college football, was picked by the Browns in the first round of the draft.

Cleveland cut him in March after two years of erratic play on the field and an off-the-field lifestyle that led to a trip to a rehabilitation center after his first season.

In May, Manziel made his first appearance in a Dallas court on a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend. He was indicted earlier this year over a January incident in which he is suspected of hitting, kidnapping and threatening to kill the former girlfriend.

In a statement in April before the indictment, Manziel said: "I’m hoping to take care of the issues in front of me right now so I can focus on what I have to do if I want to play in 2016."

No NFL team has signed him. He has not spoken to the media about the indictment.