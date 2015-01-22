FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three-time NFL Pro Bowler Tommy Mason dies
January 22, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Three-time NFL Pro Bowler Tommy Mason dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Running back Tommy Mason, an 11-year veteran of the National Football League and the No. 1 overall pick in the 1961 NFL draft, has died at the age of 75, the Washington Redskins said on Thursday.

Mason, the first draft pick in Vikings franchise history, was a three-time Pro Bowler who played with the Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Redskins before retiring after the 1971 season.

“Tommy was a great teammate and valued member of the Washington Redskins and the NFL,” Redskins President Bruce Allen said in a statement.

Details on Mason’s death were not immediately available.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
