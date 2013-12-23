Bears' Melton arrested in Texas for suspected assault

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Henry Melton is pictured in this undated booking photo courtesy of the Grapevine Police Department. Melton has been arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and assaulting the manager of a suburban Dallas sports bar, police said on December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Grapevine Police Department/Handout

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Chicago Bears defensive lineman Henry Melton was arrested early on Sunday on suspicion of public intoxication and for assaulting the manager of a suburban sports bar in Dallas, Texas.

Melton, 27, was asked to leave the restaurant in the suburb of Grapevine, but refused to go. He then became violent, the Grapevine Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

“Melton allegedly punched the restaurant manager in the face and bit him on the arm,” the statement said. .

Police said it took four security guards to restrain the 295-pound (134 kg) National Football League player until police arrived.

He was released from police custody after posting a $1,000 bond.

Melton has been out for most of the season after suffering a knee injury in the third week of play, the Bears said on its website in a report about the arrest. There was no comment from the team mentioned in the report.

Melton played high school football in Grapevine and was selected for the Pro Bowl last season.