Factbox: Profile of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning

(Reuters) - Profile of Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who was named on Saturday as the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2013 season:

* Born March 24, 1976, in New Orleans. His father Archie played quarterback in the NFL and his younger brother Eli is currently the quarterback for the New York Giants

* A star college player with the University of Tennessee, he was selected first overall by the Indianapolis Colts at the 1998 NFL Draft

* He played 13 seasons in Indianapolis, taking the team to the playoffs 11 times. He missed the entire 2011 season because of a neck injury and was released by the Colts.

* He won a Super Bowl with Indianapolis, against the Chicago Bears, in the 2007 season, and was named MVP of the game. Three years later he played in a second Super Bowl, losing to the Saints.

* After being released by the Colts, he was signed by the Broncos and will play for Denver in Sunday’s 48th Super Bowl, against the Seattle Seahawks.

* During his career, Manning has been selected for the Pro Bowl on 13 occasions, a record for a quarterback.

* He has been named the NFL’s MVP five times - 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009 and 2013. No other player has won the award more than three times.

* During the 2013 regular season, Manning set records for the most passing yards (5,477) and most touchdown passes.