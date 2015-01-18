Seahawks rally to beat Packers, return to Super Bowl

(Reuters) - Defending Super Bowl champions Seattle rallied from a 16-0 deficit to beat Green Bay 28-22 in overtime in the NFC Championship game on Sunday to seal their return trip to the NFL title game.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hit Jermaine Kearse with a 35-yard game-winning touchdown pass in overtime after they had scored 15 points in less than a minute in the fourth quarter to claw their way back against the Packers.
Seattle will play the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between Indianapolis and New England in the Feb. 1 Super Bowl.
