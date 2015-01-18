FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seahawks rally to beat Packers, return to Super Bowl
#Sports News
January 18, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Seahawks rally to beat Packers, return to Super Bowl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 18, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) celebrates with tight end Luke Willson (82) after catching the game winning touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during the overtime period for the 29-22 victory in the NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Defending Super Bowl champions Seattle rallied from a 16-0 deficit to beat Green Bay 28-22 in overtime in the NFC Championship game on Sunday to seal their return trip to the NFL title game.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hit Jermaine Kearse with a 35-yard game-winning touchdown pass in overtime after they had scored 15 points in less than a minute in the fourth quarter to claw their way back against the Packers.

Seattle will play the winner of Sunday’s AFC Championship game between Indianapolis and New England in the Feb. 1 Super Bowl.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
