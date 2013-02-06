FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Packers' all-time leading receiver Driver retires
February 6, 2013 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Packers' all-time leading receiver Driver retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Green Bay Packers' Donald Driver is announced before the start of the NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Green Bay, Wisconsin September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

(Reuters) - Donald Driver, a largely unknown seventh round draft pick who went on to become the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading wide receiver, retired on Wednesday after 14 National Football League seasons with the team.

Driver, 38, won a Super Bowl championship with the Packers in 2011 and retires as the team’s all-time leader in receptions (743) and receiving yards (10,137).

“I have to retire a Green Bay Packer,” a tearful Driver told about 1,500 fans who attended a celebration for the sure-handed receiver inside the Lambeau Field atrium.

“I’ve always said I never wanted to wear another uniform, but always the green and gold.”

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker declared Wednesday “Donald Driver Day” to honor the player who tops the franchise list with most 1,000-yard seasons (seven), most 50-catch seasons (nine) and most consecutive games with a reception (133).

Driver, a three-time Pro Bowl receiver, was limited to eight catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

