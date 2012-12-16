Packers win NFC North with victory over Bears

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers prepares to throw a pass against the Chicago Bears in their NFL football game at Soldier Field in Chicago, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The Green Bay Packers secured their place in the National Football League playoffs with a 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday that earned them the NFC North divisional title.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdowns, all of them to James Jones, as the 2011 Super Bowl winners moved to 10-4 putting them out of reach of the Bears, who slip to 8-6.

After their fifth loss in six games, Chicago’s only hope of making the post-season is now via a wild-card, a deeply disappointing situation for a team that started the season 7-1.

Jones scored on 29 and eight yard passes in the second quarter as the Packers took the lead after a 15-yard Jay Cutler pass to Bears receiver Brandon Marshall had opened the scoring.

After the third Rodgers-Jones combination in the third quarter, the Bears could manage only two field goals as their old rivals sealed their second successive divisional title.