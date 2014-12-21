FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Packers secure playoff spot with win over Tampa Bay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh McCown (12) throws the ball as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) pressures during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Green Bay Packers secured a playoff place with their 20-3 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Packers (11-4) face the Detroit Lions next week with the NFC North title on the line. Both teams are already assured of a place in the postseason.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 31 of 40 passes while throwing for 318 yards and a touchdown for the Packers while running back Eddie Lacy rushed for 99 yards including a 44-yard touchdown run.

The Packers have now reached the postseason for the past six years including their Super Bowl triumph following the 2010 season.

Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by Gene Cherry

