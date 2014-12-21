Packers secure playoff spot with win over Tampa Bay

Dec 21, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh McCown (12) throws the ball as Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers (56) pressures during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Green Bay Packers secured a playoff place with their 20-3 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Packers (11-4) face the Detroit Lions next week with the NFC North title on the line. Both teams are already assured of a place in the postseason.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 31 of 40 passes while throwing for 318 yards and a touchdown for the Packers while running back Eddie Lacy rushed for 99 yards including a 44-yard touchdown run.

The Packers have now reached the postseason for the past six years including their Super Bowl triumph following the 2010 season.