Packers secure playoff spot with win over Tampa Bay

(Reuters) - The Green Bay Packers secured a playoff place with their 20-3 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Packers (11-4) face the Detroit Lions next week with the NFC North title on the line. Both teams are already assured of a place in the postseason.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 31 of 40 passes while throwing for 318 yards and a touchdown for the Packers while running back Eddie Lacy rushed for 99 yards including a 44-yard touchdown run.
The Packers have now reached the postseason for the past six years including their Super Bowl triumph following the 2010 season.
