Packers too strong for Chiefs

Sep 28, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 38-28. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Aaron Rodgers threw five touchdown passes, including three to Randall Cobb, as the Green Bay Packers rolled over the Kansas City Chiefs 38-28 at rainy Lambeau Field on Monday.

The Chiefs, coming off a mini-bye week following last Thursday’s shocking loss against Denver, were outclassed in every way imaginable while falling behind 38-14 early in the fourth quarter.

At halftime, Rodgers had more touchdown passes (three) than counterpart Alex Smith had completions (two).

Kansas City put an end to one ugly streak as it tried to dig its way out of a deep hole in the second half.

When Smith hit Jeremy Maclin for a 5-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, it was the Chiefs’ first touchdown pass to a wide receiver since the playoff loss to Indianapolis on Jan. 4, 2014 -- a streak of 18 consecutive games.

However, the Chiefs (1-2) repeatedly shot themselves in the foot. The Packers (3-0) gained five first downs via Chiefs penalties in the first half alone.

Sep 28, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) following the game at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 38-28. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Early in the fourth quarter, Rodgers drew the Chiefs offside again and, as he has done repeatedly through the early part of the season, took advantage of a free play by hitting James Jones for a gain of 52.

That put the Packers in position for Cobb’s career-high third touchdown reception of the night, which put Green Bay in front 38-14.

Since 2010, Rodgers has four games of five-plus touchdowns. Only Drew Brees (five) has more. Jones had seven catches for 139 yards and Cobb had seven for 91.

Maclin’s 61-yard, bobbling catch-and-run set up Jamaal Charles’ second touchdown run. On the first, Charles imitated Rodgers’ “championship belt” celebration.

On the second, he did a Lambeau Leap. That touchdown, and a two-point pass to Travis Kelce, brought the Chiefs within 38-22 with about 10 minutes remaining.

Charles’ third touchdown, a 7-yard run in which he ran over linebacker Joe Thomas, kept the Chiefs alive with 1:25 to play.

However, Smith, who threw for 251 yards in the second half, misfired on the two-point play to Jason Avant, keeping it a two-score game at 38-28.