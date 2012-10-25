Packers' Jennings to have surgery for groin injury

Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Greg Jennings celebrates a touchdown in the second half of their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, Georgia October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings is scheduled to have surgery next week to repair a lingering groin injury but says he expects to be back in action this season.

The twice Pro Bowl selection, who is Green Bay’s number one receiver, has been limited to just three games this season because of a torn abdominal muscle.

“My body will tell me that,” Jennings was quoted on the team’s website. “Hopefully, I can return before the season ends.”

The 29-year-old, who has been sidelined since catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in week four, consulted a specialist in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Jennings was told he had two options, either an injection with the hope of rapid healing or surgery with the promise of a full recovery.

“There’s no sense in me taking a shot that may or may not work. I need to take care of it to get back to 100 percent, and that’s the process I‘m going to take,” said Jennings, who has missed four of his team’s last six games.