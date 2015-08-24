Packers' receiver Nelson out for season with knee injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) runs after a pass reception against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Antwon Blake (41) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 24-19. Nelson was injured on the play. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson, a favorite target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, will miss the upcoming season due to a right knee injury, a team spokesman said on Monday.

Pro Bowl receiver Nelson, who caught 98 passes for 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, hurt his knee while making a spinning move after a catch in Sunday’s pre-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It was determined that WR Jordy Nelson sustained a significant right knee injury in yesterday’s game at Pittsburgh. He will miss the remainder of the season,” spokesman Jason Wahlers said in a statement.

The loss of Nelson is a damaging blow to the Packers, who have been in the playoffs the last six seasons, including a trip to last year’s NFC Final and a Super Bowl triumph after the 2010 season, and were again favored to return to the postseason.

Green Bay, however, still have potent targets for the strong armed Rodgers, who led them to a 12-4 regular season mark in 2014.

Randall Cobb, one of the game’s most electrifying pass-catchers, made 91 receptions last season for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Now expected to step up are second-year receiver Davante Adams, third-round draft pick Ty Montgomery, along with holdover Jeff Janis and tight ends Andrew Quarless and Richard Rodgers.