Packers' Nelson sidelined with injury to other knee

Aug 29, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who has been trying to recover from a right knee injury that sidelined him in 2015, has tweaked his other knee leading the team to put him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

"It's not the (right) ACL. No one needs to freak out," Nelson told NFL.com on Tuesday. "I'm not going into details of stuff. You guys know I don't like to talk about injuries.

"But we're all on the same page, we're going to be back hopefully -- not worried about it."

Nelson was knocked out of the 2015 campaign a year ago during the preseason when he injured his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He suffered the latest setback while working out and did not have a timeline for a return.

Nelson enjoyed a career year in 2014 as the favorite target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, catching 98 passes for 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns to earn All-Pro honors.

Without him on the field the Packers' potent offense took a step back and Green Bay will be hoping Nelson will have a speedy recovery and return to add more threat to their passing attack.