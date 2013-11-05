Packers' Rodgers confirms he has broken left collarbone

Green Bay, WI, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Shea McClellin (99) and cornerback Isaiah Frey (31) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 1st quarter at Lambeau Field. Rodgers left the game with a hand injury after the play. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed on Tuesday that he has a broken left collarbone but does not have a timetable for his return.

Rodgers suffered the injury when he was sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Shea McClellin on the first series in Monday night’s loss at Lambeau Field.

“I have a fractured collarbone, and we have not talked at all about a timetable or anything,” Rodgers said on his ESPN Milwaukee radio program.

“We’re still going through the process of testing, but we do know that the collarbone is fractured and we still have not talked about or discussed any long-term prognosis.”

Early reports that he had sustained a small fracture on his non-throwing side estimated he would be sidelined at least three weeks.

Rodgers said he has been a fast healer from past injuries but would likely have to wait for the bone to heal from what he described as “a significant injury.”

The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl most valuable player in 2011 said he would undergo additional tests and know more about his outlook later this week.

The Packers (5-3), in a three-way tie for first in the NFC North, host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-5) on Sunday.